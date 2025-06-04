As Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) trades around all-time highs, it becomes a question beyond value to be an investor now. The thesis should answer potential for growth from here on, compared to investments made post pandemic. The stock has had a relatively quiet year in
Nutanix: Growth Beyond The Hype
Summary
- Nutanix benefits from the multi-year secular tailwind of hybrid multicloud adoption, providing simplified, hardware-agnostic IT infrastructure that meets enterprise demands for cost efficiency and data sovereignty.
- While facing tough competition (VMware, Dell, Microsoft), Nutanix stands out with transparent pricing and platform flexibility, especially poised to capture mid-sized enterprises and some existing VMware customers.
- Consistent revenue growth (22% YoY), expanding ARR, high gross margins, and healthy cash flow highlight a scalable subscription model with conservative but upward guidance.
- Trading at an acceptable premium relative to peers, Nutanix avoids hype cycles and offers a balanced risk profile, making it a Buy for investors seeking stable hybrid cloud exposure.
Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.