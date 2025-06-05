Shares of Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) have been an excellent performer, gaining 40%. However, while the broader market has regained its early April losses, Targa is a notable underperformer, with shares essentially sitting flat over the past two months. Relative to the pipeline sector, Targa
Targa Resources: Underappreciated Resilience Supports Upside
Summary
- Targa Resources has de-risked its business, now 90% fee-based, and grown EBITDA by 24% over five years, driven by Permian Basin expansion.
- Despite underperformance and a lower dividend yield versus peers, Targa's strong cash flow and buybacks support shareholder returns and future dividend growth.
- Ongoing export growth, a robust capital program, and improved balance sheet position, Targa for continued volume and earnings expansion.
- At current levels, shares offer 17% upside to my $190 target; I rate Targa Resources a buy, expecting valuation to recover as growth is realized.
Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.