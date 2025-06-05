Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN) is now a year into the launch of Ojemda (tovorafenib) for the treatment of pediatric low-grade glioma, but recent earnings updates failed to stimulate a rally in the stock. I rated the name
Day One Biopharmaceuticals: Strong Ojemda Potential In Q2 And Solid Rationale For DAY-301
Summary
- DAWN reported modest Q1'25 sales growth vs Q4'24, and the reaction of the stock has unsurprisingly been muted.
- Upcoming Q2'25 earnings are pivotal: confirmation of accelerating growth could spark upside, while continued sluggishness risks further stock stagnation or decline.
- Potential European approval for Ojemda and phase 1 data from a trial of DAY-301 represent other catalysts ahead, but likely won't provide much news this quarter.
Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of DAWN either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.