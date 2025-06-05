Palantir: Bin The Valuation - This Is A Momentum Stock (Rating Upgrade)
Summary
- I was dead wrong with Palantir in my three previous articles.
- With the broader markets on track to recover back to all-time highs prior to the tariff selloff, stocks with sky-high valuation ratios are thriving.
- Palantir's growth story remains intact. Q1 results show strong momentum in the US commercial segment, driven by large enterprises adopting the AIP platform.
- That said, the growth in the US government segment has stagnated compared to Q4, 2024. Still, a 45 percent year-over-year increase is nothing to overlook.
- With management increasing FY 2025 revenue and FCF guidance, I believe PLTR stock is well positioned this year. I rate it as a buy.
