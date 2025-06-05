GE HealthCare (NASDAQ:GEHC) is a relatively recent company, a product of GE's spinoff in 2023. Since then, the stock had tried to give good capital appreciation to its shareholders, but with recent US tariffs instability, the
GE HealthCare: The Demand Is Just Too Strong To Ignore
Summary
- GE HealthCare's diverse business model, strong demand, and leadership in key segments position it well for long-term growth, especially with an aging population tailwind.
- Recent tariff volatility has pressured margins and guidance, but GEHC's global supply chain efficiency and margin recovery potential remain attractive for patient investors.
- Valuation is compelling at 17x forward PE, with buybacks and robust demand supporting an 18% CAGR outlook to 2029, signaling strong upside potential.
- Risks include supply chain disruptions, tariff uncertainty, and macro headwinds; thus, I recommend buying GEHC with proper diversification to manage volatility.
Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in GEHC over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.