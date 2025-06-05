Shoe Carnival Is Even At Higher Risk After Tariffs, But The Stock Has Not Noticed

Summary

  • Shoe Carnival's core banner saw worsening comps and margin erosion, while Shoe Station outperformed, exposing flaws in management's macro explanation.
  • Management is aggressively converting stores to Shoe Station, incurring significant costs, despite ongoing weakness and lack of cash preservation or buybacks.
  • Full-year guidance remains unchanged despite poor Q1 results and rising macro uncertainty, making it appear unrealistic and overly optimistic.
  • At 11–12x earnings, valuation is not attractive for a shrinking retailer with deteriorating comps and aggressive guidance; I maintain my Hold rating.

Shoe Carnival retail strip mall location. Shoe Carnival provides family shoes and footwear in 32 States.

Shoe Carnival's (NASDAQ:SCVL) Q1-2025 earnings were pretty bad, with comparable sales down at the aggregate level and worsening trends at the flagship Shoe Carnival banner.

Management continues to blame macro pressures for weakness at the core chain, while pointing

