Shoe Carnival Is Even At Higher Risk After Tariffs, But The Stock Has Not Noticed
Summary
- Shoe Carnival's core banner saw worsening comps and margin erosion, while Shoe Station outperformed, exposing flaws in management's macro explanation.
- Management is aggressively converting stores to Shoe Station, incurring significant costs, despite ongoing weakness and lack of cash preservation or buybacks.
- Full-year guidance remains unchanged despite poor Q1 results and rising macro uncertainty, making it appear unrealistic and overly optimistic.
- At 11–12x earnings, valuation is not attractive for a shrinking retailer with deteriorating comps and aggressive guidance; I maintain my Hold rating.
