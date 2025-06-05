SLVO: Watching Silver Seasonality For Potential Breakout
Summary
- I am upgrading SLVO to a buy, as silver appears poised to play catch-up to gold amid improving macro conditions and fiscal concerns.
- SLVO's covered call strategy has outperformed SLV recently due to steady silver prices, but may lag in sharp rallies; high yields remain attractive.
- Trump's softened tariff stance and the likely passage of the BBB plan could weaken the dollar, drive capital outflows from U.S. markets, and boost silver prices.
- While SLVO may underperform SLV in rapid price surges, its strong income and positive silver outlook make it a compelling choice for investors now.
Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.