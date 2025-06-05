Investors were all about dividends to start the year. From January through much of March, high-yield funds such as the Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (VYM) and the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (
MLPA: Momentum Weaker, But Value And Income Remain
Summary
- Global X MLP ETF continues to deliver strong total returns and a high 7.33% yield, outperforming the S&P 500 year-to-date despite recent technical weakness.
- The ETF offers focused exposure to midstream energy infrastructure, with a compelling value profile: low P/E, robust earnings growth, and a PEG ratio below one.
- Technical momentum has softened, with shares now range bound and neutral RSI trends, but the long-term income case remains attractive.
- Despite short-term volatility and liquidity concerns, I maintain my buy rating on MLPA as a solid income play amid macro uncertainty.
