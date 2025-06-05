The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (DSGX) Q1 2026 Earnings Call Transcript

The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX) Q1 2026 Earnings Conference Call June 4, 2025 5:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Allan J. Brett - Chief Financial Officer

Edward J. Ryan - CEO & Director

John Scott Pagan - President & COO

Conference Call Participants

Cole Alexander Couzens - Wolfe Research, LLC

Jackson Geoffrey Bogli - William Blair & Company L.L.C., Research Division

Lachlan Brown - Redburn (Europe) Limited, Research Division

Mark William Schappel - Loop Capital Markets LLC, Research Division

Meng Shao - National Bank Financial, Inc., Research Division

Paul Michael Treiber - RBC Capital Markets, Research Division

Raimo Lenschow - Barclays Bank PLC, Research Division

Richard Chu - Scotiabank Global Banking and Markets, Research Division

Robert Young - Canaccord Genuity Corp., Research Division

Stephanie Doris Price - CIBC Capital Markets, Research Division

Operator

Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to The Descartes Systems Group quarterly results conference call. [Operator Instructions] This call is being recorded on Wednesday, June 4, 2025.

I would now like to turn the conference over to Mr. Scott Pagan. Please go ahead.

John Scott Pagan

Thank you, and good afternoon, everyone. Joining me on the call today are Ed Ryan, CEO; and Allan Brett, CFO. And I trust that everyone has received a copy of our financial results press release that was issued earlier today.

Portions of today's call, other than historical performance, include statements of forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. These statements are made under the safe harbor provisions of those laws. These forward-looking statements include statements related to our assessment of the current and future impact of geopolitical trade tariff and economic uncertainty on our business and financial condition; Descartes' operating performance, financial results and condition; cash flow and use of cash; business outlook; baseline revenues, baseline operating expenses and baseline calibration; anticipated and potential revenue losses and gains; anticipated recognition and