MongoDB, Inc. (MDB) Q1 2026 Earnings Call Transcript

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Q1 2026 Earnings Conference Call June 4, 2025 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Dev C. Ittycheria - President, CEO & Director

Michael J. Berry - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Andrew James Nowinski - Wells Fargo Securities, LLC, Research Division

Brad Robert Reback - Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Incorporated, Research Division

Brent Alan Bracelin - Piper Sandler & Co., Research Division

Ittai Kidron - Oppenheimer & Co. Inc., Research Division

Jason Noah Ader - William Blair & Company L.L.C., Research Division

Kasthuri Gopalan Rangan - Goldman Sachs Group, Inc., Research Division

Michael Joseph Cikos - Needham & Company, LLC, Research Division

Raimo Lenschow - Barclays Bank PLC, Research Division

Sanjit Kumar Singh - Morgan Stanley, Research Division

Brian Denyeau - ICR Inc.

Operator

Good day, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the MongoDB's Q1 FY '26 Earnings Conference Call.

[Operator Instructions]

Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded. After the speaker's presentation, there will be a question-and-answer session.

[Operator Instructions]

I would now like to hand the conference over to your speaker today, Brian Denyeau from ICR.

Brian Denyeau

Thank you, Josh. Good afternoon, and thank you for joining us today to review MongoDB's First Quarter Fiscal 2026 Financial Results, which we announced in our press release issued after the close of the market today.

Joining me on the call today are Dave Ittycheria, President and CEO of MongoDB; and Mike Berry, CFO of MongoDB.

During this call, we will make forward-looking statements, including statements related to our market and future growth opportunities, our opportunity to win new business, our expectations regarding Atlas consumption growth, the impact of non-Atlas business and multiyear license revenue, the long-term opportunity of AI, the opportunity of application modernization, our expectations regarding our win rates and sales force productivity, our financial guidance and underlying assumptions and