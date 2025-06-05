Hims & Hers Health Is Building The Next Global Primary-Care Network
Summary
- Hims & Hers delivered hyper-growth in Q1, doubling revenue and expanding margins, with strong subscriber growth and rising spend per member.
- The Zava acquisition transforms Hims into a pan-European telehealth leader, tripling its addressable market and leveraging local licenses for rapid expansion.
- Europe's single-payer systems and Zava's infrastructure enable stickier subscriptions, higher retention, and margin expansion through private-label generics and AI-driven data advantages.
- Despite risks from regulation, integration, and competition, Hims trades at a discount to its growth profile; Zava is a true inflection point with significant upside potential.
Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of HIMS either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.