Civitas Resources: Debt Maturities Should Be Manageable After Latest Bond Offering

Elephant Analytics
Investing Group Leader
(10min)

Summary

  • Civitas issued $750 million in new 9.625% unsecured notes due 2033.
  • It has a clear path to deal with its 2026 note maturity, and its next debt maturity after that is in 2028.
  • Civitas has a considerable amount of net debt ($5.1 billion) and interest costs (near $400 million per year).
  • It still looks capable of generating over $700 million in free cash flow over the last three quarters of 2025 at low-$60s oil.
  • Civitas has considerable upside in my base case scenario, which involves roughly $60 oil until the end of 2026 and then $70 oil after that.
Oil prices on global market. Crude oil Pumpjack on oilfield on sunset.

Maksim Safaniuk

Civitas Resources (NYSE:CIVI) issued $750 million in new unsecured notes to pay down part of its credit facility debt and give itself plenty of liquidity to deal with its October 2026 notes.

Civitas is still aiming to

Elephant Analytics
11.52K Followers
Aaron Chow, aka Elephant Analytics has 15+ years of analytical experience and is a top rated analyst on TipRanks. Aaron previously co-founded a mobile gaming company (Absolute Games) that was acquired by PENN Entertainment. He used his analytical and modeling skills to design the in-game economic models for two mobile apps with over 30 million in combined installs. He is the author of the investing group Distressed Value Investing, which focuses on both value opportunities and distressed plays, with a significant focus on the energy sector. Learn more>>

Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of CIVI either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

