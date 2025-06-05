Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF) operates in the traditional printing industry, which is gradually shrinking as more businesses move to digital solutions. The company recently released its FY 2025
Ennis: Stable Dividend Payer In A Declining Industry
Summary
- Ennis offers a strong 5%+ dividend yield, robust cash flow, and zero debt, making it attractive for income-focused investors seeking stability.
- The company maintains profitability through cost control and accretive acquisitions, but faces ongoing revenue declines as the print industry shrinks.
- Ennis trades at a premium to peers due to its financial strength, but limited growth prospects and a mature industry cap upside potential.
- Given its reliable dividends and conservative balance sheet, I recommend holding Ennis for income, but see little reason to buy for growth.
Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.