Nearly four months after my previous coverage, Tidewater, Inc. (NYSE:TDW) remains a solid investment despite market uncertainty. Its strong Balance Sheet and cash flow show its high capacity and sustainability. This can be supported
Tidewater: Riding Volatile Market Tides With Ease
Summary
- Tidewater, Inc. maintains a strong performance despite some setbacks it experienced in the Americas and the Asia Pacific.
- Its huge global presence and younger fleets allow it to maintain an edge over its peers.
- The company’s robust balance sheet and consistent free cash flow generation reduce downside risk.
- Valuation remains attractive, coupled with some buying opportunities in technical, providing an appealing entry point for long-term investors.
Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of TDW either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.