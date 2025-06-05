ULTY: This Weekly Paying Option ETF Is For Risk Takers

Cain Lee
5.92K Followers
(12min)

Summary

  • ULTY offers massive weekly distributions, but its price has declined sharply, making it suitable only for investors who can tolerate significant risk and volatility.
  • The fund's synthetic option strategy caps upside potential while exposing investors to full downside risk, resulting in long-term NAV decay despite high-yield payouts.
  • Reaching 'house money' status—recouping your initial investment through distributions—can reduce forward risk and enable continued, tax-efficient income collection.
  • I maintain a hold rating on ULTY, as YMAX provides better total returns and price stability for those seeking weekly income from YieldMax ETFs.

Warning sign icon 3d alert danger hazard caution safety attention emergency notification symbol on red background. Risk precaution security exclamation triangle message traffic signal alarm accident.

Lemon_tm

Overview

I've become quite fond of a few weekly paying option ETFs offered by YieldMax. However, I've always had mixed feelings about YieldMax Ultra Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:ULTY) due to its continuous price declines in the

This article was written by

Cain Lee
5.92K Followers
Financial analyst by day and a seasoned investor by passion, I've been involved in the world of investing for over 15 years and honed my skills in analyzing lucrative opportunities within the market.I specialize in uncovering high quality dividend stocks and other assets that offer potential for long term-growth that pack a serious punch for bill-paying potential. I use myself as an example that with a solid base of classic dividend growth stocks, sprinkling in some Business Development Companies, REITs, and Closed End Funds can be a highly efficient way to boost your investment income while still capturing a total return that follows traditional index funds. I create a hybrid system between growth and income and manage to still capture a total return that is on par with the S&P.

Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About ULTY ETF

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate
Yield
Assets (AUM)
Compare to Peers

More on ULTY

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
ULTY
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News