If The Goal Isn't Price Stability, Then What Are These New 50% Tariffs Really About?

MetalMiner
2.64K Followers
(7min)

Summary

  • Trump announced plans to raise tariffs on steel and aluminum imports from 25% to 50%. He claimed the tariff hike would "further secure the steel industry in the United States."
  • As a negotiating tactic, this strategy will likely prove effective with partners such as the EU, UK, Japan, and South Korea, all of whom are already in talks with U.S. trade officials to mitigate or avoid these sweeping tariffs.
  • For years, the U.S. has faced a fundamental imbalance in tariff structures with major trade partners, so some degree of rebalancing may be long overdue.
  • However, if rebalancing is the true intent behind Section 232 steel and aluminum tariffs, then domestic producers could be making a mistake by investing under the assumption that the new 50% Trump tariffs, or even the previous 25%, will persist long term.

United States trade cargo container hanging against clouds background

Iskandar Zulkarnaen

Original Post

By Stuart Burns

Originally published on June 4, 2025

During a rally at U.S. Steel's (X) Mon Valley Works-Irvin Plant near Pittsburgh last Friday, U.S. President Trump announced plans to raise tariffs on steel and aluminum

This article was written by

MetalMiner
2.64K Followers
MetalMiner currently ranks as the largest metals publication in the United States according to third party ranking sites. Geared toward industrial metal procurement professionals, MetalMiner has attracted a wide audience in the finance community as well as a global following. MetalMiner principals have appeared on FoxBusiness.com, MSNBC, NPR Marketplace, BBC Radio among others. The team has also received coverage in The Christian Science Monitor, Forbes, American Metal Market, American Iron and Steel Institute, Automotive Industry Action Guide, among many others. The team's principals have extensive global metals sourcing and trading experience having worked for consulting powerhouses Andersen and Deloitte Consulting and leading trading companies such as Stemcor and Glencore. Updated 14 times a week, MetalMiner continues to grow and attract an audience everywhere.

Recommended For You

About DJUSAL Ticker

SymbolLast Price% Chg
52 Week High
52 Week Low
Open
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on DJUSAL

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
DJCIIA
--
DJUSAL
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News