I have covered the AES Corporation before, where I outlined the investment thesis in detail and explained why I considered it a strong buy. Since then, the stock has returned almost -20% and has reported a disappointing
The AES Corporation Remains Unscathed By Tariffs And Economic Downturns
Summary
- AES remains a strong buy despite recent underperformance, with a robust 11.7 GW project pipeline and long-term contracted revenues ensuring growth through 2027.
- The company’s debt appears high, but 20% is tied to projects under construction; most debt is non-recourse, limiting risk, and management has refinanced 2025 maturities.
- Shares trade at a deep discount, with 2025 P/E below 5 and potential for the stock to double to $24 by 2027 as EBITDA rises and debt falls.
- Key risks are legislative changes and higher interest rates, but strong demand, safe harbor protections, and attractive dividends support the bullish outlook.
Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of AES either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.