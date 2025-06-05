Archrock: Balancing Capacity Expansion With Weak Cash Flow

Jun. 05, 2025 5:02 AM ETArchrock, Inc. (AROC) StockAROC
Waterside Insight
786 Followers
(9min)

Summary

  • Archrock's expected strong earnings growth continues in 2025 after the recent blow-out quarter.
  • Its relationship with its customer rides on the recent trend of industrial CapEx reduction.
  • Aggressive CapEx spending planned for 2025 could bring about more fluctuation in free cash flow.
  • Its relative valuation has already priced in premium for the strong outlook. It's a hold for now.
Archrock Corporate Headquarters in Houston, Texas, USA.

JHVEPhoto/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

Company Overview

Archrock, incorporated in 2007 and headquartered in Houston, TX, is a midstream energy infrastructure company with a primary focus on the compression business to support the production, processing, transportation, and storage of natural gas. The company has two reportable segments: Contract Operations and Aftermarket

This article was written by

Waterside Insight
786 Followers
We are a data-oriented analyst with over 20 years of investment experience in stocks, fixed income, forex, cryptocurrency, commodities futures, and options with success. With our unique approach, we provide independent opinions and insights focused on discovering medium-term investment opportunities. Subscribe for more in-depth views here: www.watersideinsight.com!

Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About AROC Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on AROC

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
AROC
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News