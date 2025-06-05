The TACO Trade has gripped Wall Street. That's the "Trump Always Chickens Out" mantra that some investors have adopted. It's worked so far, with the S&P 500 notching fresh multi-month highs this week. The All-Country World Index (ACWI
General Motors: Navigating The Trade War Storm, Reducing My Price Target
Summary
- I reiterate my buy rating on General Motors, despite lowering my price target due to tariff headwinds and reduced earnings outlook.
- GM remains attractively valued, trading at a low P/E and boasting a high free cash flow yield, even as EPS estimates decline.
- Key risks include tariff impacts, volatile trade policy, and dependence on pickup/EV growth, making long-term forecasting challenging.
- Technically, GM faces resistance at $51-$55, with support at $42; bulls must overcome macro and technical hurdles for upside.
Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.