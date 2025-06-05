ASP Isotopes Could Be The Next Big Nuclear Play
Summary
- AI-driven demand for reliable power is fueling a nuclear renaissance, with Google and tech giants investing heavily in next-gen reactor infrastructure.
- ASP Isotopes stands out for its isotope enrichment technology, strategic TerraPower partnership, and expansion into advanced materials like Silicon-28.
- ASPI is a high-risk, high-reward pre-revenue play, with strong cash reserves but significant losses and premium valuation metrics reflecting future growth expectations.
- If ASP delivers on facility launches and contracts, it could achieve breakeven by 2025/2026, offering substantial upside, despite current overvaluation and execution risks.
