MIXUE Group: Riding On The Snow King's Global Brand Ambition
Summary
- Bullish on MIXUE due to its value-for-money leadership, robust supply chain, and strong positioning amid China's consumption downgrade trend.
- MXUBY's vertically integrated supply chain delivers significant cost advantages, supporting price leadership and scalability both in China and overseas markets.
- Global expansion, especially in ASEAN, shows early momentum; we see the Company as a potential global category leader akin to Temu in discount e-commerce.
- The target price is HK$757/share, implying 30% upside; risks include aggressive price competition in China and challenges scaling the supply chain globally.
