Dr. Martens plc (DOCMF) Q4 2025 Earnings Conference Call Transcript

Dr. Martens plc (OTCPK:DOCMF) Q4 2025 Earnings Conference Call June 5, 2025 2:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Giles Wilson - CFO & Director

Onyeije Ogueri Nwokorie - CEO & Chief Brand Officer

Onyeije Ogueri Nwokorie

Hello, and welcome to our FY '25 Results Presentation. I'm joined today by Giles Wilson, our CFO. I'll do a short introduction before handing over to Giles to run through our FY '25 financial results, and then I'll return with some closing comments. FY '25 was a year of stabilization. At the start of the year, we laid out 4 key objectives, and I'm pleased to say that we delivered against all of these. We turned around our Americas DTC performance with Americas DTC back to growth in H2. We pivoted our marketing to relentlessly focus on product with great initial results. You heard me talk about these back in November. We have reduced our operating cost base, taking GBP 25 million of annualized savings out of the business. And really importantly, our balance sheet is significantly strengthened with inventory and net debt both down significantly ahead of guidance.

Over to Giles to talk you through the year's financial performance.

Giles Wilson

Thank you, Ije, and good morning, everyone. Continuing on from the 4 points Ije just set out, FY '25 has been about stabilizing our financials and delivering against our core objectives. Firstly, my focus this year has been about strengthening our balance sheet, which started with securing the refinance as announced at our half year. At the beginning of the year, we committed to reduce inventory by GBP 40 million, and we have beaten this with our closing inventory, in fact, GBP 67 million lower, a key driver of the GBP 95 million overall reduction in net debt.

Secondly, we reset our cost base