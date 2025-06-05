United States Antimony: A Speculative Play On Alaska Antimony Production (Rating Upgrade)
Summary
- UAMY posted a strong Q1 turnaround, driven by surging antimony prices and increased sales, with management raising full-year revenue guidance.
- The company is ramping production at its recently restarted Mexican smelter, expanding its Montana facility, and aiming for 500 ton/month total capacity by 2025.
- A key catalyst is its Alaska ore shipments that will be bound for its Montana processing facilities, the company says those are still due to begin in August or September.
- Despite high execution risks, I view UAMY as a classic high-risk/high-reward play and have upgraded the stock to a speculative Buy rating.
Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of UAMY either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.