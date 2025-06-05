Spire Could Be A Good Diversifier, And Missouri Could See Data Center Development

Jun. 05, 2025 7:48 AM ETSpire Inc. (SR) Stock, , , , , , , ,
Power Hedge
Investing Group Leader
(24min)

Summary

  • Spire is a regulated natural gas utility with stable operations, primarily serving Missouri, Alabama, and Mississippi, and a small midstream segment.
  • The company has outperformed both the S&P 500 and utility sector YTD, benefiting from its defensive profile and limited foreign investor exposure.
  • Growth drivers include infrastructure investment, modest customer base expansion, and potential upside from data center demand for onsite natural gas generation.
  • Spire offers a 4.17% yield, reasonable valuation, and projected 9-11% total returns, making it an attractive safe-haven utility stock in uncertain markets.
  • The company appears to be very reasonably valued relative to its peers, as it is currently below the sector median on most valuation metrics.
  • Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of Energy Profits in Dividends get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »

Natural gas meters on oudside wall

Johnrob/iStock via Getty Images

Spire Inc. (SR) is a regulated natural gas utility that primarily serves customers in the U.S. states of Alabama, Missouri, and Mississippi:

We can also see that Spire owns a midstream company based out of

At Energy Profits in Dividends, we seek to generate a 7%+ income yield by investing in a portfolio of energy stocks while minimizing our risk of principal loss. By subscribing, you will get access to our best ideas earlier than they are released to the general public (and many of them are not released at all) as well as far more in-depth research than we make available to everybody. In addition, all subscribers can read any of my work without a subscription to Seeking Alpha Premium!

We are currently offering a two-week free trial for the service, so check us out!


This article was written by

Power Hedge
15.64K Followers

Power Hedge has been covering both traditional and renewable energy since 2010. He targets primarily international companies of all sizes that hold a competitive advantage and pay dividends with strong yields.

He is the leader of the investing group Energy Profits in Dividends where he focuses on generating income through energy stocks and CEFs while managing risk through options. He also provides micro and macro-analysis of both domestic and international energy companie. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About SR Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on SR

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
SR
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News