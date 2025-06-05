If you've been following my articles, you know by now that I don't blink when it comes to buying hyped stocks with poor fundamentals. That said, I am not buying Applied Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:
Applied Digital: Not A Buy, Unless They Divest Digital Services
Summary
- I see the $7 billion deal with CoreWeave as a bit of a double-edged sword.
- On one side, it provides a stable customer (i.e., recurring revenue) for the next 15 years for the new HPC facilities in Ellendale.
- On the other hand, Applied Digital is helping a direct competitor within its cloud services business, the same part of the business that’s already holding the company back.
- Unless management divests the "Applied Digital Cloud Corporation" subsidiary, this deal doesn't make much sense to me.
- I believe the excitement will fade away over the next weeks unless the previously mentioned event materializes. Sell rating for now.
