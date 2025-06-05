I Bought Strategy In 2022 - Why I'm Not Buying Now
Summary
- Strategy trades at a ~1.6x NAV premium, but current justifications—BTC yield, regulatory ease, and financial engineering—are insufficient for long-term value, in my view.
- I think the company's shift from 'Bitcoin Development' to 'Bitcoin Treasury' has diluted its focus, with little innovation beyond holding Bitcoin and legacy software.
- Shareholder dilution to increase BTC per share works in bull markets but is unsustainable if sentiment shifts or a bear market emerges.
- I rate MSTR a 'Hold': I see more value in direct Bitcoin ownership, unless MSTR develops real Bitcoin-linked financial products or services.
Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of BTC-USD, MSTR either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.