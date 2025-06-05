The Coca-Cola Company (KO) Presents at dbAccess Global Consumer Conference Transcript

The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) dbAccess Global Consumer Conference June 4, 2025 4:30 AM ET

John Murphy - President & CFO

Stephen Robert R. Powers - Deutsche Bank AG, Research Division

All right. Welcome back, everybody. For our next session, I'm thrilled to welcome back the Coca-Cola Company, and I'm equally thrilled to welcome back John Murphy, who's President and Chief Financial Officer of the company, cracking open a nice Coke Zero. We will use the entirety of our time for Q&A, and we'll get right in.

I think, John, just to state some of the obvious, well, I think 2 things are obvious. I think you operate in a great industry, at least from my perspective. But like others, it faces challenges. And I guess, I love a little bit of your perspective on some of what those challenges are and what sets Coke apart within the industry dynamic that allows it to kind of continue to win.

Steve, thanks. Great to be back and always good to be in Paris. So on -- we do operate in a great industry. And it's an industry that continues to enjoy tailwinds that notwithstanding the many other factors that can influence its trajectory in the short-term. But over the medium to long-term, I think it's more predictable than many. We depend on people. We depend on population growth. We depend on growth in consumer spending, and we rely on access, the ability to access people. And so population growth at the enterprise level will continue to be a tailwind at the local level in some markets, not so much, but bigger picture, yes. We continue to see over time, more people with more money, and we are able to get closer to them. Urbanization is a trend that has been in play and will continue to