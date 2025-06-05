Veeva Systems: AI And Vault CRM Are Key Long-Term Tailwinds
Summary
- I rate Veeva Systems as a hold, as the current price is close to my new intrinsic value of $322 per share, limiting the margin of safety.
- Veeva's Q1 FY2026 results were outstanding, driven by Vault CRM migration, AI integration, Crossix performance, and strong SMB sector recovery.
- Veeva's innovation pace, deep industry specialization, and expanding AI features reinforce its moat versus Salesforce and IQVIA, supporting long-term growth.
- While the upside is limited at current prices, volatility may offer better entry points; gradual accumulation is suggested for long-term investors.
