China's Biotech Revolution Rolls Forward To The Global Frontiers Of Medical Therapeutics

Summary

  • In the past five years, China has leaped from fast follower to global pioneer in drug discovery and development.
  • We believe that Chinese companies have established large competitive advantages in costs and speed of discovery and development.
  • While it’s now a top source of biopharmaceutical innovation, we believe China’s biotech sector is still in its early stages.

Flag of China

kool99/iStock via Getty Images

By Justin Leverenz, Chief Investment Officer, Developing Markets Equities

China is unique among developing markets, not only for the sheer size of its economy1, but for its place at the forefront of global innovation

