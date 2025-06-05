Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) has reached a new level as GLP-1 growth has surged. Yet, the telehealth platform’s growth story comes with increasing risks, touching Hims & Hers’ GLP-1 positioning but also the company’s operations as a whole. While
Hims & Hers: The Brand Is Being Put To The Test (Downgrade)
Summary
- Hims & Hers Health, Inc. has seen massive success, aided by the growing use of GLP-1 drugs. The company outlined an ambitious $6.5 billion 2030 revenue target.
- Risks are rising. FDA's decision to determine the GLP-1 shortage as resolved makes Hims & Hers' industry positioning uncertain, despite the Novo Nordisk partnership.
- Rising competition is putting Hims & Hers' brand moat to test. Signals suggest that the brand's momentum is slowing down cautiously.
- The higher valuation isn't attractive anymore. I estimate HIMS to have a 23% upside to $69.7 if the company successfully fades risks.
