COWZ: Great Strategy, Poor Execution!

Summary

  • COWZ focuses on high free cash flow yields, a basic value investing strategy that has rewarded me greatly over the decades.
  • As a value investor, I'm attracted to so-called cash cows, mature businesses that deliver reliable cash flows that are distributed to shareholders in the form of dividends or buybacks.
  • While I approve of the strategy, I dislike COWZ's execution. With a turnover rate close to 100%, the ETF replaces nearly all its holdings once a year.
  • If a business is truly a cash cow, why not keep and milk it instead of selling it within 12 months? A questionable strategy that results in high fees.
  • The ETF claims to focus on mature cash-generative companies, but it also holds stocks, which only recently turned profitable. Add the relatively high expense ratio of 0.49%, and I'm out.

Drawing of cow and money with copy space.

For me, as a long-term value investor, there's nothing better than buying into cash cows when they're neglected by the market and milking them for years or even decades to come.

While the term "cash cow" could mean different

