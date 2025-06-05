Total Return Breakouts: Semiconductors, Nvidia And The Best Piotroski Value Stocks

JD Henning
Summary

  • Timing is critical—rotating between short-term winners and losers using proven models consistently beats buy-and-hold strategies.
  • I showcase three portfolio models: aggressive weekly breakouts, long-term value/growth, and sector-based ETF momentum, each with recent top picks.
  • SOXL, NVDA, and BVN exemplify how sector signals, technical analysis, and value algorithms identify high-potential trades across market cycles.
  • Diversifying across models and following market signals, not just fundamentals, is essential for strong, risk-adjusted returns in changing markets.
  • Following Momentum Gauge signals and sector rotations can help investors avoid downturns and capture gains, especially in volatile markets.
Introduction

"The key takeaway is the same: Short-term winners are losers in the near-term future, and short-term losers are winners in the near-term future. The data validates the theory: Short term reversals are alive and well across a long swath of history!" ~ Gray & Vogel, (2016)



JD Henning
JD Henning is a Finance PhD, MBA, investment adviser, fraud examiner and certified anti-money laundering specialist with more than 30 years trading and investing stocks and other securities. JD runs Value & Momentum Breakouts where he identifies identify breakout signals and breakdown warnings using technical and fundamental analysis.

Signals from his proprietary Momentum Gauges® not only alert subscribers of market changes, but the strength of markets for short term breakouts or breakdown warnings across 11 different sectors. Top stock and ETF selections use technical and fundamental systems in proven financial studies. Value & Momentum Breakouts is the place to build your own optimal portfolio mix with a community of like-minded investors and traders. Features include a Premium Portfolio, bull/bear ETF strategy, morning updates and an active chat room. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

