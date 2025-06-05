FormFactor (FORM), a supplier of test and measuring solutions for the semiconductor industry, has continued to surrender some of its prior gains, which were accumulated thanks to FORM being perceived as a beneficiary of the
FormFactor: The AI Thesis Has Yet To Deliver
Summary
- FORM offers exposure to the boom in AI, and it has become easier to jump on the train with the halving of the stock price.
- The charts show how the stock has been following a trendline, which suggests caution is warranted with resistance likely looming ahead.
- The stock price has been reduced, but it can be argued that FORM still does not offer good enough value.
- Long FORM could be worth considering down the line, but it will likely require a further reduction in the stock price first.
Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.