Soaring With SOR? Let's Run The Numbers
Summary
- Source Capital (SOR) offers strong long-term returns and outperforms the S&P 500 in risk-adjusted metrics like inflation-beating and downside protection.
- SOR's portfolio is globally diversified with a flexible asset allocation, currently holding 58% in credit and fixed assets, not just equities.
- Compared to traditional 70/30 or 60/40 portfolios, SOR delivers higher returns but with significantly higher volatility and larger drawdowns.
- SOR is a Buy for investors prioritizing profit and inflation-beating returns, but risk-averse investors may prefer more stable allocation funds.
