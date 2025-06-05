Going off what I called a tentative buy in early March, nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR) has comfortably outperformed any predictions anyone could have made about the stock, and it’s a pleasant surprise, to put it mildly. The stock is up ~80% since
nLIGHT: Stronger Footing In A&D Signals Traction, Buy
Summary
- I maintain a Buy rating on the stock due to strong revenue growth and expanding profit margins.
- The company’s leadership in its sector and robust product pipeline support long-term earnings potential.
- Recent quarterly results exceeded expectations, highlighting effective cost controls and resilient demand.
- Valuation remains attractive relative to peers, making this an appealing entry point for long-term investors.
