Companies that regularly boost their dividends are typically seen as great investments in the long run, reflecting solid financial health and stability. Frequent increases in dividends imply that a company generates substantial cash flow, offering both income and total returns
3 Upcoming Dividend Increases
Summary
- I focus on companies with a strong track record of dividend growth, using data from Dividend Champions and NASDAQ to identify reliable opportunities.
- This week's highlighted stocks average a 7.3% dividend increase and 11-year streaks, with NDAQ and HWBK outperforming the SCHD benchmark over ten years.
- My investment strategy prioritizes stocks with significant alpha over SCHD, strong earnings, and consistent dividend growth, not just marginal outperformance.
- NDAQ remains on my watch list due to its impressive returns, but I maintain high standards for adding new holdings to my 25-stock dividend growth portfolio.
Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.