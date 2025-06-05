At the end of last year, I published a popular Seeking Alpha article, "The Delusion Of The Tesla Robotaxi And Its Excessive Valuation." Now, the verdict is near, with Tesla, Inc. (
Tesla's Imminent Valuation Crash?
Summary
- Tesla, Inc.'s robotaxi ambitions are fundamentally flawed if you understand autonomous driving categories and problems with its strategy.
- Tesla's Full Self-Driving is only Level 2, while true robotaxi services require at least Level 4 autonomy, which is geofenced with municipal area fleets.
- Level 3 autonomy is rare and offers limited advantages over Level 2, with only a few models available and strict geographic restrictions.
- Achieving Level 5, fully autonomous driving—essential for Tesla's vision—is currently impossible, making their robotaxi strategy unrealistic.
- TSLA's $1.1 trillion valuation is at risk in the next six months.
