The 4-Fund Trump Portfolio: One Month Returns, A Sign Of More To Come
Summary
- The 4-Fund Trump Portfolio was designed as an "inclusion portfolio" within an otherwise well-diversified portfolio built on the foundation of a quality low-cost S&P500 ETF (like VOO).
- The 4-Fund Trump Portfolio was designed to withstand - if not thrive - as a result of Trump's economic, foreign, and social policy initiatives.
- In my opinion, those policies are rapidly eroding American Exceptionalism and will lead to a long-term secular decline in the value of the U.S. dollar.
- After only one month, the 4-Fund Trump Portfolio has returned 6.48%, (a 77.7% annualized return) led by the portfolio's exposure to gold and BitCoin (i.e. the GDX and FBTC ETFs).
- Today, I will examine the 4-Fund Trump Portfolio's returns and issue a one-month report card (Grade: A+).
