German industrial orders increased by 0.6% month-on-month in April, from 3.4% MoM in March, suggesting that the cyclical turning in industry is currently more than just trade-driven frontloading. On the year, orders were up by 4.8%.
German Industrial Orders In April Point To Continued Cyclical Recovery Of Industry
Summary
- April was another good month for German industry.
- The increase in order books suggests the cyclical recovery of German industry continues.
- At least for now, the feared full reversal of the frontloading effect of the first quarter has not materialised.
From Trump to trade, FX to Brexit, ING’s global economists have it covered. Go to ING.com/THINK to stay a step ahead. We’re sorry we can’t reply to individuals' comments.Content disclaimer: The information in the publication is not an investment recommendation and it is not investment, legal or tax advice or an offer or solicitation to purchase or sell any financial instrument.This publication has been prepared by ING solely for information purposes without regard to any particular user's investment objectives, financial situation, or means. For our full disclaimer please click here.