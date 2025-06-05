Cadence Bank: Shares Get Cheaper Amid Mounting Economic Uncertainty

Jun. 05, 2025 11:30 AM ETCadence Bank (CADE) StockCADE
Mark Dockray
1.88K Followers
(8min)

Summary

  • Shares of Cadence Bank have been roughly flat since my opening piece last September.
  • As expected, Cadence has seen above-average net interest margin expansion in that time, but pre-provision income has been flat.
  • Cadence's credit quality metrics have been relatively stable. While that could change, Cadence's net interest margin and pre-provision profitability are above average, affording it greater scope to absorb credit charges.
  • Based on its past-average P/E ratio, P/TBVPS ratio, and dividend yield, these shares look cheap.

Cadence Bank headquarters in Houston, Texas, USA.

JHVEPhoto/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

It has been around eight months since I first covered Southern lender Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE). Looking back, my bullish case for Cadence really rested on its lending margin potential, as this bank simply

This article was written by

Mark Dockray
1.88K Followers
I like to take a long term, buy-and-hold approach to investing, with a bias toward stocks that can sustainably post high quality earnings. Mostly found in the dividend and income section. Blog about various US/Canadian stocks at 'The Compound Investor', and predominantly UK names on 'The UK Income Investor'.

Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About CADE Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on CADE

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
CADE
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News