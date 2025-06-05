Super Micro: Fairly Valued In The Face Of Tariffs

Joseph Parrish
2.48K Followers
(8min)

Summary

  • Super Micro Computer is experiencing significant growth due to demand for its AI server product.
  • While they risked de-listing in the fall, those problems are over, with the worst currently being margin compression in the face of competition and tariffs.
  • Issuance of convertible notes also increases the risks of modest dilution over time.
  • Nevertheless, healthy free cash flow throughout fiscal 2025 supports their growth story and points to a fair value at $42 per share.

Shot of Data Center With Multiple Rows of Fully Operational Server Racks. Modern Telecommunications, Artificial Intelligence,server room,3d rendering

Oselote

When I last discussed Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI), the company was mired in bad news about its SEC filings and possible delisting from major exchanges. I rated the stock a Hold, feeling that there was a discount to

This article was written by

Joseph Parrish
2.48K Followers
I analyze securities based on value investing, an owner's mindset, and a long-term horizon. I don't write sell articles as those are considered short theses, and I never recommend shorting.Former advisory representative at Fidelity. I do my own investing now and share my research here.

Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About SMCI Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on SMCI

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
SMCI
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News