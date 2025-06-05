On June 4th, 2025, we listed the Global X Bitcoin Covered Call ETF (BCCC) on the Cboe BZX Exchange. BCCC is the latest addition to Global X’s covered call and growth ETF suite, and it is designed
Introducing The Global X Bitcoin Covered Call ETF
Summary
- The Global X Bitcoin Covered Call ETF is an actively managed strategy that synthetically provides exposure to bitcoin ETPs, seeking to gain indirect exposure to the price returns of bitcoin.
- Every week, BCCC seeks to write call options against a portion of its notional holdings in an effort to harvest option premiums and perform distributions.
- By writing call options against only a portion of its bitcoin ETP exposure, BCCC maintains the potential ability to benefit from a portion of the gains that may be realized.
