Author's note: I present and update my best small-cap Busted IPO stock ideas only to subscribers of my exclusive marketplace, The Busted IPO Forum . Try a free 2-week trial today by clicking on our logo below!

Today, I am putting Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE: CXM ) in the spotlight for the first time in several years. This now-busted IPO came public during the huge IPO/SPAC wave of 2020/2021 powered largely by ZIRP policies of the Federal Reserve at

The Busted IPO Forum is an investing group led by Bret Jensen, Chief Investment Strategist of Simplified Asset Management. Along with his team of analysts, Bret focuses on stocks that have been public for 18 months to 6 years, and that are significantly under their offering price.

Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of CXM either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.