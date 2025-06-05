Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) is a crucial company for the oil and gas sector that’s doing key “behind the scenes” work. This makes them exposed to the economy, meaning that if Trump manages to push oil/gas prices down, tariffs continue,
Halliburton: High-Potential Stock For The Next Oil Down Cycle, But Not A Buy Yet
Summary
- Halliburton is a vital oilfield services company with strong financials, but highly exposed to oil price cycles and global economic/political shifts.
- Current valuation is attractive with a low price/free cash flow ratio, but recent years have been exceptionally favorable and may not persist.
- Valuation scenarios suggest significant upside if oil rebounds, but downside risk remains if oil prices fall and CAPEX is cut across the industry.
