Cracker Barrel Old Country Store: Off The Mat, A Transformative 2025

Quad 7 Capital
Investing Group Leader
(6min)

Summary

  • Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc.'s Q3 showed positive restaurant comps and improved operating income, but retail sales and margins remain pressured.
  • The company beat EPS estimates significantly, signaling progress, yet overall earnings are down year-over-year due to prior one-time adjustments.
  • Management raised full-year guidance, with controlled costs and lower-than-expected inflation, but the retail segment and growth outlook still need improvement.
  • Despite green shoots and transformation efforts, I remain neutral on CBRL due to valuation concerns and the need for more evidence of sustainable growth.
  • Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of BAD BEAT Investing get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store V

jetcityimage

We have traded and covered the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) stock a number of times in the last few years. We grew quite sour on the name in 2024, as shares had fallen from the $70s

We make winners. Come make money with us!

It's TIME. Let's GO. Join the traders at BAD BEAT Investing! For a limited time ONLY, you can join BAD BEAT for a one month TRIAL at a big discount. Why join? We are available all day during market hours to answer questions, and help you learn and grow. Best position yourself to catch rapid-return trades, while finding deep value for the long-term.

  • Available all day during market hours with a vibrant investor community
  • Rapid-return trade ideas each week
  • Crystal clear entries, profit taking, and stop levels
  • Deep value situations
  • Stocks, options, trades, dividends and more

This article was written by

Quad 7 Capital
43.35K Followers

The Pioneer Of Seeking Alpha's BAD BEAT Investing, Quad 7 Capital is a team of 7 analysts with a wide range of experience sharing investment opportunities for nearly 12 years. They are best known for their February 2020 call to sell everything & go short, & have been on average 95% long 5% short since May 2020. The broader company has expertise in business, policy, economics, mathematics, game theory, & the sciences. They share both long & short trades & invest personally in equities they discuss within their investing group BAD BEAT Investing, focused on short- & medium-term investments, income generation, special-situations, & momentum trades. Rather than just give you trades, they focus on teaching investors to become proficient traders through their playbook. Their goal is to save you time by providing in depth, high-quality research, with crystal clear entry and exit targets. They have a proven track record of success.

Benefits of BAD BEAT Investing include: Learning how to understand the pinball nature of markets, executing well-researched written trade ideas each week, use of 4 chat rooms, receive daily complimentary key analyst upgrade/downgrade summaries, learning basic options trading, & extensive trading tools. If you would like to learn more, click the link above!

Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About CBRL Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on CBRL

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
CBRL
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News