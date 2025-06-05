The European Central Bank (ECB) has cut interest rates to the lowest level since December 2022, bringing the deposit rate to 2%, from 2.25%. Rapidly fading inflationary pressures have given the ECB ample room to bring
ECB Signals A Summer Pause After Today's Rate Cut
Summary
- Following today’s 25bp rate cut, comments from the ECB’s press conference suggest Board members are in no hurry to cut rates again at the July meeting – unless there is a new escalation of trade tensions.
- Still, as we see more disinflationary pressures materialising, the ECB could cut rates one more time in September.
- As Lagarde noted during the press conference, with today’s rate cut, the ECB believes it is well-positioned to navigate the challenges ahead.
