Ciena Corporation (CIEN) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) Q2 2025 Earnings Conference Call June 5, 2025

Gary B. Smith - CEO, President & Director

Gregg M. Lampf - Vice President of Investor Relations

James E. Moylan - Senior VP of Finance & CFO

Good morning, and welcome to Ciena's 2025 Fiscal Second Quarter Conference Call. On the call today is Gary Smith, President and CEO; and Jim Moylan, CFO. Scott McFeely, Executive Adviser, is also with us for Q&A.

In addition to this call and the press release, we posted to the Investors section of our website an accompanying investor presentation that reflects this discussion as well as certain highlighted items from the quarter. Our comments today speak to our recent performance, our view on current market dynamics and drivers of our business as well as a discussion of our financial outlook. Today's discussion includes certain adjusted or non-GAAP