Axon Enterprise, Inc. (AXON) Presents at William Blair 45th Annual Growth Stock Conference Transcript

Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) William Blair 45th Annual Growth Stock Conference June 5, 2025 9:40 AM ET

Company Participants

Joshua M. Isner - President

Conference Call Participants

Jonathan Frank Ho - William Blair & Company L.L.C., Research Division

Jonathan Frank Ho

Hello, everyone, and thank you for joining us for our Growth Stock Conference in today's presentation with Axon. My name is Jonathan Ho, and I'm the research analyst for William Blair & Company. Our speaker today is Josh Isner, who is the President of Axon. We'll have Josh kick us off with a high-level overview of Axon for the presentation, and then we'll continue with fireside chat. Thank you.

Joshua M. Isner

Thanks very much, Jonathan, for having me today. Nice to see all of you. Wow, this room is full. Sorry to disappoint you. This is me, Josh, the President of Axon. But looking forward to answering all of your questions. We have a few slides to get started just to give you a little background on the company, not much, just 3 or 4 slides, and then we'll go into Q&A. So our safe harbor statement. Eric usually reads that one. I assume everybody knows the gist of that. And we'll get into our mission.

So our mission globally is to protect life. We came out 2 years ago and launched our moonshot goal was to -- the moonshot goal is to cut deaths in policing by 50% over a 10-year period. So these are civilians that die in police incidents and police that die in incidents, looking to cut that number in half. Right now, it hovers right around 2,000 or so. And so there's 2,000 deaths per