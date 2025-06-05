Robinhood Markets, Inc. (HOOD) Presents at Piper Sandler Global Exchange & Trading Conference Transcript

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD) Piper Sandler Global Exchange & Trading Conference Call June 5, 2025 10:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Steven M. Quirk - Chief Brokerage Officer

Conference Call Participants

Patrick Malcolm Moley - Piper Sandler & Co., Research Division

Patrick Malcolm Moley

Welcome back to the 2025 Global Exchange and Trading Conference. I'm Patrick Moley, senior research analyst covering the exchanges, brokers and trading companies. That was a nice little fireside we had with Thomas Peterffy and Rich there. But happy to be joined by another brokerage company, Robinhood. We have Chief Brokerage Officer, Steve Quirk here with us. Steve is a veteran in the brokerage industry over 35 years of experience, joined Robinhood.

Steven M. Quirk

Don't take me, feels like 20.

Patrick Malcolm Moley

It feels like 20. You joined in January '22 from Schwab, where you ran TD's platform, but thanks so much for joining us. I think it's on a lot of people's minds because you put out a press release earlier this morning.

Steven M. Quirk

We did.

Question-and-Answer Session

Patrick Malcolm Moley

But maybe just to start off, can you give us kind of a state of the union on the retail trading environment, the health of the retail trader here. It seems like from your results in May, it was still pretty strong. Any insights you can kind of glean into what we're seeing here?

Steven M. Quirk

Sure. I think we get a lot of questions on the health of the retail customer. We're doing a lot of media this week on it because it's top of mind. We did release some metrics this morning. In those metrics, sequentially, our equity volume grew 10%. So that's a new record for Robinhood. Our option volume grew 5%. That's a new record for Robinhood on a monthly basis.