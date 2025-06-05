The Real Reason You Should Buy Alphabet

James Foord
Investing Group Leader
(7min)

Summary

  • Google appears fairly valued based on current metrics, but this is a conservative assessment that discounts significant upside potential.
  • Breaking down the business, Search alone is worth at least $1 trillion, with the rest of Google trading at a reasonable multiple for its growth.
  • Cloud, YouTube, and Waymo offer robust growth opportunities, making Google a unique growth investment with little downside.
  • Looking for more investing ideas like this one? Get them exclusively at The Pragmatic Investor. Learn More »
Metallic Question Marks Illuminated By Blue And Pink Lights On Blue And Pink Background

MicroStockHub

Thesis Summary

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) (NASDAQ:GOOG) appears to be somewhat undervalued when compared to some of its peers.

However, once we break down the worth of the Google Search business as a separate entity, it actually seems like the rest of the

Macro moves markets, and this is what I do at The Pragmatic Investor

Join today and enjoy:

- Weekly Macro Newsletter

- Access to our Portfolio

- Deep dive reports on stocks.

- Regular news updates

Start your free trial right now!

This article was written by

James Foord
24.12K Followers

James Foord is an economist by trade and has been analyzing global markets for the past decade. He leads the investing group The Pragmatic Investor where the focus is on building robust and truly diversified portfolios that will continually preserve and increase wealth.

The Pragmatic Investor covers global macro, international equities, commodities, tech and cryptocurrencies and is designed to guide investors of all levels in their journey. Features include a The Pragmatic Investor Portfolio, weekly market update newsletter, actionable trades, technical analysis, and a chat room. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of GOOGL either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About GOOGL Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on GOOGL

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
GOOG
--
GOOGL
--
GOOG:CA
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News